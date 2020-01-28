Sports chat at work is not cricket, says boss

FIRMS need to crack down on sports chat in offices because it excludes women, a business leader has claimed.

Debates about football and cricket often lead on to ‘laddish behaviour’ such as boasting about sexual conquests, said Chartered Management Institute boss Ann Francke.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘A lot of women, in particular, feel left out. They don’t follow those sports and they don’t like either being forced to talk about them or not being included.’ Ms Francke said she didn’t want to ban ‘banter’ — such as over football’s new video assistant refereeing (VAR) technology. But she urged managers and staff to limit it to show their consideration for others.

She added: ‘It’s very easy for it to escalate from VAR talk to slapping each other on the back and talking about their conquests at the weekend.’

Critics accused her of sexism over her claim that many women are not interested in sport.

And sports journalist Jacqui Oatley told Today a crackdown was a ‘terrible idea’. She added: ‘If you ban football chat or banter, then all you’re going to do is alienate people who actually want to communicate with each other.’

The reaction on social media was mixed. One Twitter user wrote: ‘You’re setting women back years and have a very low opinion of men.’

But another said: ‘I get where she’s coming from. I’ve worked in a place where the football talk would start and people would go from zero to ROWDY LADS BANTZ OI OI in the click of the fingers. I found it so intimidating.’