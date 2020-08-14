Rampage DJ Mike Anthony says partying will be as wild as ever at the Notting Hill Carnival, even online

PEOPLE in the Caribbean don’t understand racism,’ says DJ Mike Anthony, whose Rampage stage is the soul (and reggae, hip-hop and Soca) of the Notting Hill Carnival. ‘It’s like, “You’re from where? Ukraine? Poland? Switzerland?” Doesn’t matter. It’s, “Can you party? Can you rave?

Can you dance in time to the music? And even if you can’t dance in time, we don’t care. Just come and part-eee and let yourself go”.’

It’s a message that Mike reckons is especially pertinent this year when Covid-19 has taken Carnival off the streets and the issue of racism has come to the fore. ‘In this time of Black Lives Matter, I want people to understand that whether you’re black, white, pink or blue, the Caribbean — and the Notting Hill Carnival — is welcoming,’ he says.

And Mike, who you’ll know from his DJing and Radio 1 Xtra — should know. He’s been part of Carnival since he was a 14-year-old body-popper — ‘I’d probably break my arm if I tried now.

‘I always wanted to DJ at Carnival and, one year, my uncle, who was part of Rap Attack, let me on the decks,’ he says, now master of ‘the largest static sound-system at any carnival in the world’. ‘I’d never been in front of thousands of people like that. It was elevated to another level.’

But even he had to beg the Carnival committee and the council to let him first set up on the square, where he lived and had access to power, a spot that has been party central ever since. Mind you, at one of the first years, the sounds were seriously interrupted by the man, whose house they were plugged into running his washing machine during the set, which set off a loud buzz through the system every time it went into its spin cycle. ‘I mean, who’s doing their laundry in the middle of Carnival?’ laughs Mike.

As a DJ, he brought over huge artists like Snoop and Dr Dre, but even he wasn’t ready for the 100,000 people Rampage drew for that first gig.

‘One of our first ever acts was Sean Paul, but we wanted to champion acts from the UK, says Mike, ‘so we had Tinie Tempeh, Bizzy, Stormzy, blowing the stage away. They told us that when they were younger they were in the crowd looking up, saying, “One day, I’ll be there”, which is quite humbling. I love to be part of their journey.’

Rampage was our first inkling of how big Stormzy would become. ‘He tore it to pieces,’ says Mike. ‘We didn’t know he had that momentum, but when he said, “Is south London in the house?” 10,000 people took off. That was validation.’

If there’s one frustration to running the biggest show at Carnival, it’s that Mike has had to turn down some huge names because of safety issues. ‘We had to not take Mary J Blige, DMX, 50 Cent, Nas… The minute you say to police you’ve got 50 Cent — at his peak! — the answer is “under no circumstances is 50 Cent going on that stage”. But we work with the police really well, and we’d worked that one out already. But some big names blend in the background and just hang about then pop on stage: Shaggy, Sean Paul, Ms Dynamite… they’re family.’

This year, when Carnival moves indoors onto streaming platforms, Mike reckons he’s approaching it like a two-day, 14-hour TV show: ‘It’s all about London, about England but also about the Caribbean, which is at the core,’ he says, ‘only this time it’s for everyone, whether you’re in Kuwait, Cyprus or New York. We’re going to take streaming to the next level!’ It’s clearly going to be massive… as long as no one hooks up their washing machine to their power, that is.

Carnival goes digital

Choose your music and get on down!

CALYPSO AND SOCA

If you have hips that don’t lie, you’ll be limbering up for the likes of Ms Desire, Brown Sugar, Rev B, Latoya, G-String, Triniboi Joocie (above), De Admiral, Clivus, Muffinman, Batch, Dansa, Alexander D Great, Helena B and loads more. You might put a hip out after that little lot!

STEELPAN

Get ready for happy, hippy beats from the cream of world bands — including Panash, Pan Nation, Panectar (you’re getting the ‘pan’ puns, right?), Reading All Steel Percussion Orchestra, Mangrove (above) and, from Brazil, Baque De Axe and Tribo. It’s going global, people!

SOUND SYSTEMS

Rampage, which features DJs Maurice, Treble Tee and Mike (see above), aren’t the only legendary Sound System. They will be joined by Volcano, Arts-A-Light, Disya Jeneration, Gaz’s Rockin Blues, KCC & The Rockin Crew, King Tubby’s, Love TKO and more.

MAS

It’s traditional carnival music from the Caribbean as performed by consummate Notting Hill Carnival bands such as The Bride Outreach, Calabash, Flamboyan, Colours, Burrokeets, DUKA, Tempo Mas, Funatiks, Urban Touch, Ebony Mas, D Riddim Tribe, Karnival Mania, Soca Massive, Jamaica Twist… we could go on. And on.

BIG NAMES

DJ Mike Anthony reckons that there are going to be some ‘amazing surprises’ still to come. We guess we’ll just have to get involved, in that case!

The 12-year-old Carnival veteran

‘I WILL always go to Carnival every year… until I die,’ says Carnival veteran A’Sha Morris, who may be just 12 years old, but who has already been Queen of Mangrove — which means she got to wear the Queen costume for her posse — and is now Children’s Ambassador, spreading the word about the Notting Hill Carnival and how children are at the heart of it.

‘I started off at Mangrove and did that for five years,’ says A’Sha, who went on her first float at the age of four, and worked her way up through all the pans — or steel drums — something she reckons ‘isn’t that hard’. ‘And then people saw me, magazines and stuff and I got the title of Ambassador, which my friends were very excited and happy about.’

Carnival for A’Sha means ‘celebrating with costumes, music, food, black history… all you have to do is dress up. Or you can come in your normal clothes and just dance. There’s one for kids on the Sunday then the adults’ one is on Monday.’

Last year was her all-time high point — ‘Being Queen and dancing in our costumes for the judges and then finding out that we’d won for best costumes!’ — but as far as this year’s online event goes, she’s looking on the bright side. ‘It’s the first time ever we’re doing it online,’ she says, already planning the food — chicken, rice and peas — that she’ll be helping her mum prepare for the family and friends that will be celebrating with her at her house.

‘It’s a bit exciting to do something new but I can’t wait for it to go back to normal next year. There’ll still be costumes, music, you can learn how to make food online. It’s still going to be carnival but on your phone or your laptop or whatever you have.’

■ Notting Hill Carnival is streaming online, August 29-31, nhcarnival.org