On the road with… Fuse ODG

■ The English-Ghanaian Afrobeats pioneer tells Metro about Accra, an eerie Italian escape and a scrape with Ed Sheeran

What is your favourite on-the-road moment?

I first travelled to Liberia after my track Azonto was a hit across Africa in 2013. I grew up in Mitcham, so I wasn’t expecting any sort of recognition, but when I arrived there were so many fans waiting that they had to bring in patrol cars to manage the crowds. In a few short weeks the love for that single had spread right across the continent to Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and, of course, Ghana — suddenly everywhere I went across Africa there were kids doing the Azonto dance in the street. Someone took my picture at the airport and within an hour it was framed and being sold at traffic lights all over the place. It was crazy.

And your favourite city?

Accra. The weather is always perfect and the food is spectacular. There’s long been a debate about which West African nation makes the best jollof rice but, for me, Ghana’s best dish is waakye — spicy rice and beans with onions and tomatoes. We eat it for breakfast with shito, which is a hot black pepper sauce, and fried plantain. Ghana has hundreds of miles of coastline and the beachfront in Accra is pristine with clean water. Most people head to Labadi Beach, where there’s always live music and dancing, but Ada Foah on the south-east coast beside the Volta River has palm-lined beaches where marine turtles breed. Cape Coast Castle was built in 1653 and is the oldest slave castle in the world. It’s a fascinating place to visit to learn more about how the slave trade started and how people were living before it all happened.

What have you ever taken from a hotel room?

This is more about what I’ve left behind. Five of us were staying in Tanzania and we were hungry, so we ordered five portions of 12 chicken wings — but room service misunderstood and prepared five portions of 12 for each person. Three hundred chicken wings turned up, which we had 20 minutes to eat before we left for the airport. I think it was that experience that prompted me to give up chicken.

What has been your most life-changing experience while travelling?

The vision I had of Congo before I visited was that it was bleak and dangerous but I’d been booked to do a show with Sean Paul and Eve so I agreed to head out. Just before I left, there was news about heavy rebel fighting across the country but I wanted to go because I’m passionate about Africa and didn’t want to let the fans down. When we arrived the reality of the Democratic Republic of the Congo couldn’t have been more different — there were people dancing in the streets and a really positive energy. It really made me question how some parts of the media portray news and how, specifically where Africa is concerned, they can pick a section and blow that up as an overall perception.

What’s the worst meal you’ve had abroad?

I find it hard to eat well in America. I had a show in San Francisco and found a classic American diner so I was really excited and ordered pancakes with syrup, burger and fries. It was a combination of greasy, dry and tasteless — how do you even manage that?

Where’s the strangest place that you have spent the night?

A hotel in the Tuscan countryside. It was a personal trip and I wanted to get away so I booked somewhere rural online that required a bus ride from the airport. As we approached the hotel, it vaguely resembled the pictures I’d seen on the website but the building was chained up. The driver nodded at me to get off so I did, and then had to lift up the chains and pull up a shutter at the front of the building to let myself in. I felt like I was in some sort of horror movie but then I found a staircase and walked up it to find a reception, other guests and a really beautiful hotel. It was weird, a huge relief and a really relaxed, intimate stay all rolled into one.

Have you ever come close to being arrested?

I was travelling through Ghana with Ed Sheeran and we got stopped and searched by the police. We couldn’t believe how nice they were and then spent the rest of the journey laughing about whether they were nicer because it was Ed Sheeran in the car or because Ed Sheeran was travelling with a Ghanaian.

■ Fuse ODG’s single Lazy Day, featuring Danny Ocean and Ed Sheeran, is out now